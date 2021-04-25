Oxygen Trading Up 4.3% This Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00005507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $138.74 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

