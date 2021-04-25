PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

