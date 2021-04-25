PACCAR (PCAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Earnings History for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit