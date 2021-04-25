Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

