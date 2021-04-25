Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,169,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,217,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $102,502,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

