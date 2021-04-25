Panda Yield (BBOO) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded 70.4% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $508,260.61 and approximately $25,487.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00064537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00093331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.24 or 0.00674807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.85 or 0.08067535 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

