Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Increases Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PH opened at $318.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.33 and its 200 day moving average is $274.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $130.68 and a 12-month high of $323.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.79.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

