ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0891 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $503.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,634.93 or 1.00174559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131161 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

