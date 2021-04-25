Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DRTGF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Jet2 has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

