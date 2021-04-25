Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.35

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.35 and traded as high as C$37.09. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$36.91, with a volume of 1,641,219 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

