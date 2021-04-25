Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average of $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

