Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 15,540 VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $732,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in VG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,564,000.

Shares of VGAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

