Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 163.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

