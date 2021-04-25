Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after purchasing an additional 534,140 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

