Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.47.

PNR opened at $64.31 on Friday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

