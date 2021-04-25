Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,806,000 after purchasing an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after purchasing an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,434,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total value of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $297.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.11 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,102.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.