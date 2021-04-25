Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €183.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.25 ($212.06).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €173.45 ($204.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €163.25 and a 200-day moving average of €156.66. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

