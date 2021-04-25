Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after buying an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after buying an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.