Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.