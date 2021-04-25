Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

