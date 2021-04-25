Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

