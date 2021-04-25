Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 194 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day moving average of $542.47. The company has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

