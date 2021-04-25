PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 4,500 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

PETQ opened at $43.19 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

