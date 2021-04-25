PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 642,886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $5,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $26.44 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

