Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. Pharvaris B.V. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.01.

About Pharvaris B.V.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

