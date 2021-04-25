Photo-Me International’s (PHTM) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PHTM opened at GBX 65.20 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £246.46 million and a PE ratio of 217.33. Photo-Me International has a 12 month low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38.

In related news, insider Serge Crasnianski bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

