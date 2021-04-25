Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Shares of Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Photonstar Led Group shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 983,493,846 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

