PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Purchases C$16,050.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$293,715.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Lawrence M. Hibbard purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,050.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$3.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$166.55 million and a PE ratio of -22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.57 and a 12-month high of C$3.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

