Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.43.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $88.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,407.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

