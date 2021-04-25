Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.11.

PNFP stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,032 shares of company stock worth $7,663,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

