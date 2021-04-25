Pinterest (PINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,627 shares of company stock worth $63,817,953.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.