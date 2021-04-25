Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

