Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.