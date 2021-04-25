Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Earnings History and Estimates for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit