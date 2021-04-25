Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

