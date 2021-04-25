Piper Sandler Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Overweight

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

