Piper Sandler Weighs in on OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972 over the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

