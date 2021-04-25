Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 444 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

