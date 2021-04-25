Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 56 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $271.91 and a 1-year high of $502.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

