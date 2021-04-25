Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $39,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $157.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

