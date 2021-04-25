Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

