Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

