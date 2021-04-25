Polaris (PII) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 443.79 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

