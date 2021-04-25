Portion Reaches Market Cap of $10.12 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Portion has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and $96,975.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00060318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00094403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00690636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.54 or 0.07657796 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

