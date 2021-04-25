Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.93 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $1.80 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 147.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,985,531 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

