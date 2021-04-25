Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,191 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 421,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,643 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

