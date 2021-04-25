Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $5,028,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $288.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.00 and a 200-day moving average of $275.70.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

