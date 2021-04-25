Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,380 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

ARNA opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

