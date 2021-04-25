Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,831,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

NTLA opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

