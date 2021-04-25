Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 112,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

