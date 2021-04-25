Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 98,040 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $165,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $339.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $209.50 and a twelve month high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.