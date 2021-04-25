Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,580 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $50,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $166.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

